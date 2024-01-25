A Night at the Races-Kentucky Derby: Event to Benefit Yale High School Class of 2024

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Carolyn Richards and Cheryl Wadsworth talk about "A Night at the Races" an event to benefit the Yale High School Senior class of 2024. The event will showcase ten races with ten horses each, place your bets ahead of time and if you have the winning horse you can win cash prizes! There will also be prizes for Best Derby Hat, Best Dressed Female, and Best Dressed Male.

All proceeds will go towards the Yale class of 2024 senior All Night Party.

A Night at the Races will be held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, located at 4 W Mechanic St, Yale, MI 48097.

For more information visit their facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/1440175669862658





