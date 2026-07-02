California's "$0 Deficit" EXPOSED: How Newsom Really Balanced the Budget

Governor Gavin Newsom says California has balanced its budget and eliminated the deficit. But did the state actually solve its financial problems, or did Sacramento simply move the numbers around?

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down California's budget using the state's own documents and analysis. Learn how reserve funds, deferred school payments, capped business tax credits, and other one-time measures helped produce a legally balanced budget while California continues to face an estimated $20 billion structural deficit.

We'll explain:

What a structural deficit really is

How California balanced the budget on paper

Why independent analysts warn the long-term problem remains

What this could mean for taxpayers, businesses, and future state budgets

Watch the full breakdown and decide for yourself: Is California's budget truly balanced, or was this just accounting magic?

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