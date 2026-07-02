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California's "$0 Deficit" EXPOSED: How Newsom Really Balanced the Budget
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
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Governor Gavin Newsom says California has balanced its budget and eliminated the deficit. But did the state actually solve its financial problems, or did Sacramento simply move the numbers around?

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down California's budget using the state's own documents and analysis. Learn how reserve funds, deferred school payments, capped business tax credits, and other one-time measures helped produce a legally balanced budget while California continues to face an estimated $20 billion structural deficit.

We'll explain:

What a structural deficit really is

How California balanced the budget on paper

Why independent analysts warn the long-term problem remains

What this could mean for taxpayers, businesses, and future state budgets

Watch the full breakdown and decide for yourself: Is California's budget truly balanced, or was this just accounting magic?

Subscribe to Left Coast News for fact-based coverage of California, Washington, Oregon, and the policies shaping the West Coast.


#California #GavinNewsom #CaliforniaBudget #BudgetDeficit #StateBudget #Taxes #Economy #Politics #LeftCoastNews #GovernmentSpending #FiscalPolicy #BudgetCrisis #Taxpayer #CaliforniaPolitics #News

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government spendingcalifornia politicscalifornia budgetdeficitstate budgetstate spendingcalifornia taxestaxpayer moneyfiscal responsibilitycalifornia budget deficitbudget crisiscalifornia economyrainy day fundsacramento politicscalifornia structural deficitcalifornia financesnewsom budgetgavin newsom budgetcalifornia debtaccounting tricksbudget gimmickslegislative analyst officelao californiaproposition 98
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