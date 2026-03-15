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Gargantuan Hail Superstorms, Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, March 14, 2026, #553
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https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008


"Experts warn about 'Godzilla' superstorm that could change the planet in 2026. Global impacts could include floods and droughts around the world" (Unilad Tech). "Gargantuan hail, destructive tornadoes" (Chicago Tribune). "Explosive mid-March storm to impact 200 million" (AccuWeather). The consequences of climate engineering and climate collapse are manifesting by the day, far worse is coming, time to buckle up.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington


Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and CLICK THE BELL to ensure you are notified of our new videos. https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington


To read or post comments on this video, please go directly to the article: https://geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-march-14-2026-553/

To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008


To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/


Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-t-shirts-cards-and-bumper-stickers/


Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://rumble.com/v5kcj59-the-dimming.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM


To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwvtAJ2yrKO3idEKDP3miLq9


In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwsQyIUkWcYJzaarFt40K1KM By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous.


Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ


This is a 4+ minute trailer of the groundbreaking documentary “The Dimming”: https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA


The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:

2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/

20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/climate-engineering-fact-and-photo-summary/

Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-t-shirts-cards-and-bumper-stickers/

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newsgeoengineeringgeoengineeringwatchdanewigingtongeoengineering watch global alert news2026553gargantuan hail superstormsmarch 14
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