Dione Martin Fights for Justice and Our Children

Thursday, July 6th, 2023 Live Stream - Part 2Guest: Dione Martin
Link: https://ugetube.com/@Daughters4Freedom
July 15th, 2023 - Save The Children Convoy
Grand Prairie, AB & Surrounding Areas
The World Health Organization & the United Nations are instructing elementary schools worldwide to have pedophilia normalized through SOGI 123.
--> childtrafficking, child pornography, child slavery, child explotation, child abduction, neglect, grooming, suicide
Map of Route will be posted on social media
Fort St. John
Meet Mr. Mikes, 9324 Alaska Rd N
Depart: 8:30am
Dawson Creek
1/2 hour sthop
Meet: Co-op Cardlock, 801 Adams Rd
Depart: 10:15am
Grand Prairie
Meet: Sears Parking Lot, 12429 99st
Depart: 1:00pm
Arrive: 3:00pm
Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE
https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources
Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.