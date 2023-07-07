Create New Account
Dione Martin Fights for Justice and Our Children
A Warrior Calls
Thursday, July 6th, 2023 Live Stream - Part 2Guest: Dione Martin


Link: https://ugetube.com/@Daughters4Freedom


July 15th, 2023 - Save The Children Convoy

Grand Prairie, AB & Surrounding Areas

The World Health Organization & the United Nations are instructing elementary schools worldwide to have pedophilia normalized through SOGI 123.

 --> childtrafficking, child pornography, child slavery, child explotation, child abduction, neglect, grooming, suicide


Map of Route will be posted on social media


Fort St. John

Meet Mr. Mikes, 9324 Alaska Rd N

Depart: 8:30am


Dawson Creek

1/2 hour sthop

Meet: Co-op Cardlock, 801 Adams Rd

Depart: 10:15am


Grand Prairie

Meet: Sears Parking Lot, 12429 99st

Depart: 1:00pm

Arrive: 3:00pm



Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE

https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources


Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."

