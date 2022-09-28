Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order by Ray Dalio.mp4

Principles by Ray Dalio1.94M subscribers
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xguam0TKMw8
1:33 - How I Learned to Anticipate the Future by Studying the Past
8:00 - Changing Orders
11:38 - The Big Cycle
18:26 - 500 Years of Big Cycles
18:45 - The Rise
26:16 - The Top
32:01- The Decline
39:39 - The Future
