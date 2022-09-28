Create New Account
Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order by Ray Dalio.mp4
Mirrored from  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xguam0TKMw8


Key Sections:

1:33 - How I Learned to Anticipate the Future by Studying the Past

8:00 - Changing Orders

11:38 - The Big Cycle

18:26 - 500 Years of Big Cycles

18:45 - The Rise

26:16 - The Top

32:01- The Decline

39:39 - The Future

Keywords
moneynwogoldray dalio

