NOBEL PRIZE WINER KARY MULLIS DESTROYS THE FRAUD DR. ANTHONY FAUCI

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
Listen to Nobel Prize winning scientist and inventor of the PCR test make it very clear that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a corrupt know nothing tool of the powers that be.
Kerry Mullis mysteriously dies just before news of the Covid19 "pandemic" broke.
“What ABC needs to do,” says Mullis, “is talk to [Chairman of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Dr. Anthony] Fauci and [Dr. Robert] Gallo [one of the discoverers of HIV] and show that they’re assholes, which I could do in ten minutes.”