The NWO, is already here and the building blocks for the One World Order were started many decades ago. Follow me to the episode and let me uncover some of this for you





BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergamesa

RUMBLE: https://www.rumble.com/c/sergamesa

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergamesa

PODCASTS:

SUBSTACK: https://sergamesa.substack.com

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/6RMBiT18Uutm8x25RjmqVH

APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/maken-sense/id1645219652





BRIGHTEON STORE: https://bit.ly/3rQRrLk



