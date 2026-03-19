A Portuguese journalist Joao Palma Quaresma arrived to Sudzha to film a report on the war crimes committed by Ukrainian invaders and the life returning to the liberated town.

North Wind shares his first impressions:

I came all the way from Portugal to see what happened here in Sudzha. It was impossible to come here before for security reasons, we only managed today. I am outraged at some of the things I saw here. We all know war is war, it implies destruction. But the level of destruction against civilian objects – houses, schools, pharmacies, shops – is heartbreaking to see. All the inscriptions and the vandalism that you see here… These were not soldiers fighting, but mercenaries, thugs. All the conventions were violated here.

North Wind (warriorofnorth)

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of March 19, 2026

▪️ On the anniversary of the reunification of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia, the enemy launched a massive drone attack on the peninsula. In Sevastopol, 27 drones were shot down, a man died in a private house, and 2 people were injured. Krasnodar Region was also subjected to drone attacks for a day, with air defense systems operating in Novorossiysk and Krasnodar. The night before, in an apartment in the Prikubansky district, a girl died as a result of a drone strike and a fire, and 11 multi-story apartment buildings were damaged. This night in Nevinnomyssk in the Stavropol Region, an industrial zone was attacked. In Taganrog in the Rostov Region, windows in an apartment were damaged.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces attacked "Herbane" targets in Kharkov, Sumy, Lvov (our forces hit the main SBU regional office), Zaporozhye, and there were at least 20 explosions in Odessa. In the Volyn Region, our drones attacked an energy facility, and reports of power and water outages were received.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the GRU "North" is engaged in fierce battles in eight sectors in the Sumy region and two in the Glukhov region. In the area of the liberated village of Sopych (warriorofnorth), the enemy is transferring reserves.

▪️ In Belgorod Oblast, a man was injured in a mine-explosion trauma from a drone detonation near the village of Kupino. Dorogoshch and Grayvoron were also under attack.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, there are fierce battles and mutual strikes on the rear. Assault groups of the GRU "North" advanced up to 200 meters in the area of the village of Volchanskie Khutory as a result of a fierce infantry battle.

▪️ In Kupyansk, there are no significant changes. On the south of the Kupyansk direction, our forces are gradually advancing. The causes of the current situation are still being investigated by relevant departments.

▪️ On the north of the Krasny Liman direction, the MoD announced the liberation of Alexandrovka (on the border with the Kharkov region).

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, our forces are consolidating in the area of Kalenikov and Lipovka, and battles for Ray-Aleksandrovka are imminent.

▪️ Konstantinovka and Kramatorsk are under attack by our FAB with UMPK and tactical drones. The Russian Armed Forces are gradually advancing from the south-east of Konstantinovka.

▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the AFU, with two assault groups on two quad bikes of the 95th separate motorized rifle brigade, attempted to break through from Dobropasovo, but both units of equipment and live forces were destroyed.

▪️ On the west and north-west of Gulyaypole, the GRU "East" continues to advance, and there are fierce battles on the approaches to Vozdvizhenka, Verkhnyaya Tersa and Komsomolskoe.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, there are positional battles in the area of Stepnogorsk, Primorsk and Magdalinovka. The AFU shelled Energodar, and the enemy's attacks on energy infrastructure again caused power outages.

▪️ In the Kherson Region, a man died in a drone strike in Novaya Kakhovka, and another was hospitalized. In Gornostayevka, three children and a man were injured in a strike on a car with a "CHILDREN" sign. Many villages are under attack.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)