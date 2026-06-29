The Vigilante (Son of God) full movie

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Christian Crusade: The Rape Gangs of Muslim men who come to your country to wage jihad, steal, kill, and destroy. They attacked Jews, non-Muslims, and Christians. They attacked the wrong One. Not only that, but they are terrified now that the Son of Man has emerged, and it is He that accepts the jihad.