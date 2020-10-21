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10/21/2020 -- West Coast USA + Canada Earthquake Watch -- HOT SPOTS BURST ALONG PLATE IN Pacific NW
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92 views • October 21, 2020
Bursts of hot spots are appearing across the West coast of the USA and Canada (Vancouver Island into BC) as the plate is shifting across Washington, Vancouver Island, Oregon, and Northern California.
View the hot spots across the Pacific Northwest into Vancouver Here:
Hot spots East of Haida Gwaii: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Hot spots on Vancouver Island into Washington: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
View the hot spots across the Pacific Northwest into Vancouver Here:
Hot spots East of Haida Gwaii: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Hot spots on Vancouver Island into Washington: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
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