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Timothy Dixon - Paige Coffey Interview - Supreme Court Justice Changes Mind After Vision
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130 views • March 12, 2021
Timothy Dixon - Paige Coffey Interview - Supreme Court Justice Changes Mind After Vision - The full interview will be posted in the coming days. The Lord has really been speaking to him about Trump's return to office and the justice that is coming upon this land.
"America will rise, and God is going to shake this world one final time with a revival like we have never seen before."
"America will rise, and God is going to shake this world one final time with a revival like we have never seen before."
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