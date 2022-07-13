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Stew Peters Full Show Judy Mikovits & More
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
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1091 views • July 13, 2022

Judy Mikovits: NIH Used Tax Payer Money For Child Murder, Kandiss Taylor SWATTED By Feds. The Stew Peters Show is back with a new episode that FULLY represents the ideals of being The People’s Bullhorn!!! . Myocarditis rates are SKYROCKETING in children, & the agenda of the COVID vaccine push, & Steve Kirsch joins to talk about the REAL data that is being covered up by the GLOBALIST CDC!
Kirsch even states that 5 out of 6 cases of child deaths were MISCATEGORIZED as “COVID Deaths”.
Camp El Tesoro in Texas was once a family-friendly, & wholesome environment for your kids to play & enjoy life outdoors. Amanda Garner joins to share that this camp is anything BUT that anymore.
BigPharma has gone TOO far. Judy Mikovits is one of the LAST good doctors existing across the ENTIRE globe.
Kandiss Taylor was SWATTED last night in her home. Whoever did this had one mission: TO KILL HER.

Keywords
alex jonesfaucidr judy mikovitsjudy mikovitscovid-19-hoaxcovid-19-vaccinestew petersmonkeypoxkandiss taylor
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