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if it's not clear to you by now, 2020 should be 20/20, perfect vision for how we are being maneuvered into a Hunger Games scenario.
is this going to be the first time in american history where we actually had no one OF WORTH, demobrat or republicunt, independent or write-in vote to choose for POTUS?