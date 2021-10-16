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JAB: SCIENTIST DISCOVERS HATCHING EGGS, PARASITES BIRTHED AFTER INJECTION
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734 views • October 16, 2021
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Jab: Scientist Discovers Hatching Eggs, Parasites Birthed After Injection https://rumble.com/vnslor-jab-scientist-discovers-hatching-eggs-parasites-birthed-after-injection.html
Quote: "This seems really scary. A polish scientist looking into the secret "vaccine" recipe made horrific discoveries! Maybe we know why Ivermectin is working! Get your early treatment protocol NOW, and get right with God! Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com "
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Ramola D Reports | Newsbreak 134 | Dr. Robert Young calls for halt on vaccines, reveals new findings https://is.gd/Y9CXKx
Session 72: The coolant is boiling ~ Corona Investigative Committee, 1st October 2021 https://is.gd/OFVKPc
Newsbreak 133 | Breaking: Dr. Young reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaccines https://is.gd/dUTXM6
Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://is.gd/0a90Ma
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://is.gd/QIPMjX
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://is.gd/iO0cB7
The final refutal of virology https://is.gd/p5Qwts
Urgent announcement ! From The Fifth Column (Graphene attack by globalists) https://is.gd/saXrJm ~ Google { graphene site:orwell.city https://is.gd/PPgSMK }
Jab: Scientist Discovers Hatching Eggs, Parasites Birthed After Injection https://rumble.com/vnslor-jab-scientist-discovers-hatching-eggs-parasites-birthed-after-injection.html
Quote: "This seems really scary. A polish scientist looking into the secret "vaccine" recipe made horrific discoveries! Maybe we know why Ivermectin is working! Get your early treatment protocol NOW, and get right with God! Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com "
-
Ramola D Reports | Newsbreak 134 | Dr. Robert Young calls for halt on vaccines, reveals new findings https://is.gd/Y9CXKx
Session 72: The coolant is boiling ~ Corona Investigative Committee, 1st October 2021 https://is.gd/OFVKPc
Newsbreak 133 | Breaking: Dr. Young reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaccines https://is.gd/dUTXM6
Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://is.gd/0a90Ma
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://is.gd/QIPMjX
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://is.gd/iO0cB7
The final refutal of virology https://is.gd/p5Qwts
Urgent announcement ! From The Fifth Column (Graphene attack by globalists) https://is.gd/saXrJm ~ Google { graphene site:orwell.city https://is.gd/PPgSMK }
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