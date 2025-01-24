BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Devil Mask with Bible vs. Scares Home - Psyop to Paint Christians as Evil?
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
106 views • 3 months ago

THE Next NWO Agenda, Make Christians Look Evil.     "An unidentified man wearing a demonic mask and holding a sign bearing an ominous Bible verse (Rev 20) has been seen knocking on a door via a Ring camera. "  Smells like a psyop especially if we see more activity around this theme.   In Hollywood, Christians have been portrayed as evil, dumb, racists, and not accepting of alternative lifestyles.   Christians will be the ones that won't poke themselves with the next plandemic or hook up to the Ai beast system.  My next VCAST 396 will cover psyops around this theme.

Keywords
word of godcommunitydiscernmentwatchfulnessself-examinationwar on christianswise counselmake christians evil
