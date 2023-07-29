Create New Account
Question for the Global Controllers: ARE WE WHAT YOU HAD HOPED FOR? (Original Poem)
Fight For The Sky
Published 18 hours ago

I admit that this topic has dominated the majority of the writing that I've done in the last couple of years.  It's so massively important, not only to me, but to the past, present, and future of humanity.  This affects every one of us regardless of how aware we are of it.  This is a battle for our freedoms, our consciousness, and I also believe for our souls.  Some "new age" teachings claim that we can't focus on it or even acknowledge it because that feeds it but I argue that most people in the world haven't focused on it or acknowledged it for centuries and that is exactly how it has been able to proliferate under our noses.  We must be willing to shine the light into the darkest aspects of reality.  When you turn the lights on, the cockroaches scatter.  As it is now, the cockroaches control everything including the electricity we need to flip on the lightswitch.


