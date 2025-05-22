Uwe Alschner, PhD. & Matt Ehret - “From 1776 to 2025: The Battle Between National Sovereignty and the New One-World Order”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/
Thursday, May 22 ,2025 @ 12:00 PM EST
Guests: Dr. Uwe Alschner, PhD and Matt Ehret
Topic: “From 1776 to 2025: The Battle Between National Sovereignty and the New One-World Order”
Dr. Uwe Alschner, PhD, is a German historian and investigative journalist known for his critical analyses of contemporary political and health narratives. Holding a PhD in History and an M.A. in English, he began his career in the European Commission and later served in Germany’s Foreign Office and the Christian Democratic Union.
https://substack.com/@neveragainisnowglobal
Matthew Ehret is a Canadian journalist, lecturer, and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review. He serves as a director at the Rising Tide Foundation and is a Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. Ehret has authored multiple volumes of The Untold History of Canada and The Clash of the Two Americas, exploring geopolitical and historical themes.
https://risingtidefoundation.net/ https://canadianpatriot.org/
https://matthewehret.substack.com/