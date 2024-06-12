The Jews Agree With Me: The New Testament IS Antisemetic

The Jews themselves endorse my perspective of what the Bible teaches; name, that the Holy Scriptures and Jesus Christ are utterly antisemetic. This podcast highlights two articles from the Jerusalem Post, written by Jews, that explain the Pharisees, the Oral Law, the irredeemable Semitic nature of the New Testament, and proudly proclaim the Jewish work of establishing an "oral tradition" to over-ride what is literally written in the Bible.

If we are to free ourselves from the Luciferian Theocracy that enslaves us, we must be unapologetic about recognizing that the devil's children are running this show.

These two articles, by Jew and for Jews, help us understand how the Church has gone astray.

Fritz Berggren, PHD

