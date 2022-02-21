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742. Wrong Sex Body? There Is A Better Way! (2-21-2021)
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51 views • February 21, 2022
Have you concluded you have the wrong sex body? Have you thought about changing your body to match what you feel you are? I found out there is a reason and solution that is WAY better than messing with a gender change, and it is right there in a perfect contract, it already exists! But so few really know about it.
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Christian, shapeshifter, reptilian, shapeshifter, beasts, devil, alien, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
Or send to:
Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
Christian, shapeshifter, reptilian, shapeshifter, beasts, devil, alien, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,
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