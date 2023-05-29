NWO: Dr. McDowell says that the COVID-19 vaccine bioweapon will kill millions!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to SonofEnos.



Trinidad and Tobago's Dr. Michael McDowell explains how the Covid-19 bioweapon was created as a chimera, he outlines where it was made, and some of the guilty parties who developed it.



Dr. McDowell goes on to reveal the global conspiracy to vaccinate the world's population is intended to cause a mass DIE-OFF on a scale the world has never seen.





This is truly the greatest crime against humanity the world has ever known.



Since every FOIA request had come back stating that the virus had never been isolated, many speculated (including myself) that the symptoms associated with Covid-19 were caused by a weaponized spike protein encased in a graphene oxide nanoparticle that was being introduced into the environment and that there was no actual virus.



However, after hearing the information presented by Dr McDowell, perhaps there is another reason why no agency anywhere in the world had been able to provide proof that the virus was isolated. In light of what the doctor just shared, one plausible explanation would be that all the agencies who had received a Freedom of Information Request are in on the conspiracy, and that the reason they could not provide an isolated virus was because doing so would immediately reveal that Covid-19 was a chimera bioweapon and the jig would be up.



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]