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Concentration Camps In Israel
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258 views • December 26, 2020
These people are citizens of the stat of Israel and they are complaining, asking to go back home. These people are detained in a hotel in Ashkelon, Israel, because they came back to Israel after the mutation was allegedly discovered. We have thousands in detention centers across the state.
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