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Meet the team: Peter, Pam and Pinar on The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour - Nov 6, 2019
Peter R Breggin MD HISTORY
Peter R Breggin MD HISTORYCheckmark Icon
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11 views • January 20, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Nov 12, 2019. This video had 2,173 views and 156 likes.

Starting with this show, The Dr. Peter Breggin Radio/TV Hour goes live with radio every Wednesday, followed by the filmed TV version a few days later on my YouTube Channel. Yes, it’s now a radio/TV show, thanks to new technology at Progressive Radio Network (www.PRN.FM). On this first radio/TV show, I am Joined by nutritionist Pam Popper PhD and psychiatrist and Pinar Miski, MD for a Peter, Pam and Pinar special. It will be a regular feature the first Wednesday of every month. This is the radio version of the fun, interesting and informative first presentation. It’s the inaugural radio/TV show, so please forgive a few glitches along the way. The Dr. Peter Breggin Radio/TV Hour can be heard every Wednesday 4pm NY time @ https://prn.fm, and seen here approximately the following day. The radio show is archived @ https://breggin.com/the-dr-breggin-hour-archives/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy