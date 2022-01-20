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Meet the team: Peter, Pam and Pinar on The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour - Nov 6, 2019
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11 views • January 20, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Nov 12, 2019. This video had 2,173 views and 156 likes.
Starting with this show, The Dr. Peter Breggin Radio/TV Hour goes live with radio every Wednesday, followed by the filmed TV version a few days later on my YouTube Channel. Yes, it’s now a radio/TV show, thanks to new technology at Progressive Radio Network (www.PRN.FM). On this first radio/TV show, I am Joined by nutritionist Pam Popper PhD and psychiatrist and Pinar Miski, MD for a Peter, Pam and Pinar special. It will be a regular feature the first Wednesday of every month. This is the radio version of the fun, interesting and informative first presentation. It’s the inaugural radio/TV show, so please forgive a few glitches along the way. The Dr. Peter Breggin Radio/TV Hour can be heard every Wednesday 4pm NY time @ https://prn.fm, and seen here approximately the following day. The radio show is archived @ https://breggin.com/the-dr-breggin-hour-archives/
Starting with this show, The Dr. Peter Breggin Radio/TV Hour goes live with radio every Wednesday, followed by the filmed TV version a few days later on my YouTube Channel. Yes, it’s now a radio/TV show, thanks to new technology at Progressive Radio Network (www.PRN.FM). On this first radio/TV show, I am Joined by nutritionist Pam Popper PhD and psychiatrist and Pinar Miski, MD for a Peter, Pam and Pinar special. It will be a regular feature the first Wednesday of every month. This is the radio version of the fun, interesting and informative first presentation. It’s the inaugural radio/TV show, so please forgive a few glitches along the way. The Dr. Peter Breggin Radio/TV Hour can be heard every Wednesday 4pm NY time @ https://prn.fm, and seen here approximately the following day. The radio show is archived @ https://breggin.com/the-dr-breggin-hour-archives/
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