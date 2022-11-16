Teruel aircraft graveyard is one of the airports where airliners are equipped with spraying devices

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At both the Teruel aircraft graveyard in Spain and the Manila airport in the Philippines, passenger planes are equipped with spraying devices, where psychopaths at the controls then spray the toxins over our heads. Both the aimless flights to these airports and the length of time the planes stay there are strong indications that this is the case and nothing else.