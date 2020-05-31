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Tanya Kerssen (@tkerssen) Twitter (THE UNWARRENTED ATTACK)
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26 views • May 31, 2020
National guard and MPD sweeping our residential streets. Shooting paint canisters at us on our own front porch. Yelling “light em up”. These people do not seem to be unusual Americans. Just your average family and friends getting together. Not terrorists, not protestors. But there were potential terrorists there. Can you spot them? Pay attention 2nd amendment advocates, this is how they will come for your guns.
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