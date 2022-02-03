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Fats & the FADS Gene | Energy, Fatigue, Digesting Fats - Conners Clinic Supplements
Conners Clinic
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22 views • February 03, 2022
Today we're going to talk about fats and your FADS gene. So when we're talking about fats, we're talking about nutrition, what we're eating and how it's breaking down in our body and being utilized. So we're looking today, we're just talking about fats, but ultimately fats, proteins and carbs, they are broken down into Acetyl coenzyme a and that's what kicks off the Krebs Cycle. And, um, through the Krebs cycle, we ultimately produce ATP, which is what our cells use as energy to perform their function. So if somebody, is not converting their nutrients properly, they most likely will feel fatigue. So when we're looking at a genetic profile, again, we're looking at all of the genes that are associated with the Krebs Cycle. And this FADS gene is just one of those gene families in this section. And as you can see here, this person has a lot of ones and twos in, in this column for these genes.

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8519 Eagle Point Blvd, Suite 170,
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
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Keywords
cancercancer treatmentgeneticsfatsalternative cancer treatmentdr kevin connersconners clinicfatty acidfadsfads defectgenetic defectgenetic reviewgenetics st paulgenetic defects minnesota
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