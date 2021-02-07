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Ancient Aliens_Top Secret Documents for Majic Eyes Only MAJESTIC12
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122 views • February 07, 2021
Ancient Aliens_Top Secret Documents for Majic Eyes Only MAJESTIC12 , Tag-Tags : Majestic12,europe,Aliens, LATER MORE , [ video was restricted BY YouTube ] , we could NOT SEE it in EUROPE , (possible that they change it , but the truth IS ALSO IMPORTANT , Congratulations - Brighteon - team. , Please take a look a my website. [ IT IS A Google-Website. The President Mr. Valéri Giscard D'estain (is recently death) Later more ABOUT HIS GREAT DREAM FOR EUROPE. Tag-Tags: Majestic12,Europe,Area51, (MY website is basicly in French AND English ,
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THE FRENCH IMPORTANT AND YOUNGEST PRESIDENT FROM FRANCE :
SAID : "nous construirons une Europe pour tous les européens" -
- "we will build a Europe for all Europeans" - ... The President Mr. Valéri Giscard D'estain. CECI EST AUSSI MON MESSAGE POUR L'EUROPE , IMPORTANT - new - WEBSITE - please COPY+PAST - the URL , https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage ,, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
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THE FRENCH IMPORTANT AND YOUNGEST PRESIDENT FROM FRANCE :
SAID : "nous construirons une Europe pour tous les européens" -
- "we will build a Europe for all Europeans" - ... The President Mr. Valéri Giscard D'estain. CECI EST AUSSI MON MESSAGE POUR L'EUROPE , IMPORTANT - new - WEBSITE - please COPY+PAST - the URL , https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage ,, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
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