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Batgate? Senators Go After Wuhan – Fauci – Big Tech.
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40 views • June 14, 2021
If Fauci was Humpty Dumpty, he'd be falling off the wall. In this bulletin, GOP Senators go after Big Tech, Social Media, and Doktor Fau-xi. And even call it "Batgate." You may need to copy and paste the link for the Digital Soldier course:- https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-citizen-journalism-be-a-digital-soldier-step-by-step/?couponCode=1D7A085683B7B31B9771
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