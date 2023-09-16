The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 257 - Revelation!

In this video, I’d like to show you how to approach the book of Revelation in the Bible. Once again this is NOT an in-depth study of every chapter BUT an overview enabling you the listener to grasp the fundamentals. DO NOT get caught up with the minute details like the timing of the Seal and Trumpet judgments. Understand the STRUCTURE of the Book first and fill in the minor details later. Although it seems COMPLICATED to read and understand, it isn’t BUT you need to have spiritual EYES to SEE what God is saying. The Revelation is for YOU and I and ALL who are disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ. Verse 1 of Chapter 1 says, “The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave unto him to show unto his servants.” You SEE? It is for YOU and I so we NEED to understand it. This wasn’t as possible centuries ago as it is NOW because History is now almost fulfilled or at its END!

DO YOU THINK YOU KNOW WHERE EVERYTHING IS GOING?

IF YOU HAVEN'T READ "REVELATION" THEN YOU REALLY DON'T KNOW!

UNDERSTANDING THIS PROPHECY IS THE KEY TO THE FUTURE OF MAN!

Learn more at: http://www.darknessisfalling.com