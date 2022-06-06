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TRIAD COUNTIES SHOWING A HIGHER SPREAD OF COVID (HERE WE GO AGAIN)
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2 views • June 06, 2022
ALL OF A SUDDEN COVID-19 HAS POPPED UP MORE AND MORE IN THE MAINSTRERAM MEDIA NOW THAT SUMMER IS ABOUT TO BE HERE, PEOPLE THEY WANT TO HAVE YOU ON LOCKDOWN FOR THE SUMMER, WAKE UP PEOPLE!!!!!!!
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