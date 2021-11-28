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Homilia segunda-feira 20ª semana Tempo Comum – Ano Ímpar (16.08.2021)
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10 views • November 28, 2021
Primeira Leitura: Jz 2,11-19
O Senhor mandou-lhes juízes;
eles, porém, nem aos seus juízes quiseram ouvir.
Salmo responsorial: Sl 105,34-35. 36-37. 39-40. 43ab.44
Lembrai-vos de nós ó Senhor,
segundo o amor para com vosso povo!.
Evangelho: Mt 19,16-22
Se tu queres ser perfeito, vai, vende tudo o que tens,
e terás um tesouro no céu
O Senhor mandou-lhes juízes;
eles, porém, nem aos seus juízes quiseram ouvir.
Salmo responsorial: Sl 105,34-35. 36-37. 39-40. 43ab.44
Lembrai-vos de nós ó Senhor,
segundo o amor para com vosso povo!.
Evangelho: Mt 19,16-22
Se tu queres ser perfeito, vai, vende tudo o que tens,
e terás um tesouro no céu
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