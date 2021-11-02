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EXTORTION INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED AGAINST NFLD OFFICIALS
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30 views • November 02, 2021
If you are waiting for someone to show 37 million Canadians how to get "Shiznit" done look no further.
One on One with Dana "Raven" Metcalfe.
It's common knowledge that a momma bear will do anything to protect her cubs, so will a Raven. Dana comes to do some "Raven about Canada", her journey, her monumental effort, and how far it's going to go.
It isn't an accident, and it's about damn time, a special investigation is currently underway in Newfoundland with more than 1200 plaintiffs (and counting quickly) already signed up to support a criminal investigation with the hope of pressing charges. This may be just the beginning of actions against the Premier of Newfoundland and others accused of abusing, torturing, and destroying lives in the small Island province of Newfoundland, Canada.
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Twitter: https://lnkd.in/eSr2Ubrn https://lnkd.in/e6Mvzyxj #canada #newstoday
One on One with Dana "Raven" Metcalfe.
It's common knowledge that a momma bear will do anything to protect her cubs, so will a Raven. Dana comes to do some "Raven about Canada", her journey, her monumental effort, and how far it's going to go.
It isn't an accident, and it's about damn time, a special investigation is currently underway in Newfoundland with more than 1200 plaintiffs (and counting quickly) already signed up to support a criminal investigation with the hope of pressing charges. This may be just the beginning of actions against the Premier of Newfoundland and others accused of abusing, torturing, and destroying lives in the small Island province of Newfoundland, Canada.
Your tips and gifts are what keep us going, we need you now more than ever!
To support our work you can
E-transfer: [email protected]
Connect with us:
https://ethicsoverfear.com
Telegram: https://lnkd.in/e7axFnPq
Rumble: https://lnkd.in/ep2mh3xw
Bitchute: https://lnkd.in/e6TTFYGu
Minds.com: https://lnkd.in/eZGGZw_2
Facebook: https://lnkd.in/eAtBn6Nn
Twitter: https://lnkd.in/eSr2Ubrn https://lnkd.in/e6Mvzyxj #canada #newstoday
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