© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SBU of Ukraine warned in 2016 US biolabs were trying to make a bioweapon to depopulate Russians
Follow
3
Share
Report
130 views • March 03, 2022
82C Army.
https://eadaily.com/ru/news/2022/01/12/eks-sotrudnik-sbu-ukrainy-rasskazal-ob-amerikanskih-biolaboratoriyah-v-sng
no wonder they wanted to make their own Covid vax.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwaxdn-sbu-of-ukraine-warned-in-2016-us-biolabs-were-trying-to-make-a-bioweapon-to.html
https://eadaily.com/ru/news/2022/01/12/eks-sotrudnik-sbu-ukrainy-rasskazal-ob-amerikanskih-biolaboratoriyah-v-sng
no wonder they wanted to make their own Covid vax.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwaxdn-sbu-of-ukraine-warned-in-2016-us-biolabs-were-trying-to-make-a-bioweapon-to.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.