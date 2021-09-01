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Watchman What of the Night - Episode 2
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60 views • September 01, 2021
Watchman What of the Night is a new series by Dr. Michael McDowell. This program highlights the inner workings of current geopolitical affairs as it relates to Eschatology and the end time Gospel of Jesus Christ. Dr. McDowell, senior pastor of Rapha Revival Ministries, has been studying Eschatology for 30+ years and has traveled around the world sharing the gospel and proclaiming the truth of Christ's return as revealed in God's word. Join us as delve into the unsearchable riches of Christ.
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