X22 REPORT Ep. 3166a - Yellen: No Signs US Economy In Downturn, Narrative Will Be Used Against Them
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3166a - September 18, 2023

Yellen: No Signs US Economy In Downturn, Narrative Will Be Used Against Them


The housing market is out of control, the rates are increasing and people cannot afford, the real estate market is on the brink of disaster. As the economy enters a depression, Janet Yellen is right on schedule letting everyone know that the economy is doing great.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

