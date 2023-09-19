X22 REPORT Ep. 3166a - Yellen: No Signs US Economy In Downturn, Narrative Will Be Used Against Them

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3166a - September 18, 2023
Yellen: No Signs US Economy In Downturn, Narrative Will Be Used Against Them
The housing market is out of control, the rates are increasing and people cannot afford, the real estate market is on the brink of disaster. As the economy enters a depression, Janet Yellen is right on schedule letting everyone know that the economy is doing great.
