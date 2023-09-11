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Miracles and Miracles and OVERWHELMING MIRACLES ! PLEASE Be Patient and Let me Process for Delivery. (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
GettheTruth1000
GettheTruth1000
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33 views • September 11, 2023

THIS Week Probably surpasses LITANY OF MIRACLES THAT HAVE FOLLOWED THE MINISTRY SINCE THE BEGINNING.....Buckle UP !! Tomorow is Delivery.

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:

Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

Keywords
jesusend timesantichristend of daysthe last daysjesus returnlast hourjonathan kleck
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