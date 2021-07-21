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Sydney Australia: Can't Leave, even for Work and don't Talk to Each Other [20.07.2021]
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180 views • July 21, 2021
Maya Ballzonyerchin - :9 hours ago
Oh yeah and not talking to other people is part of the agenda. It's called the Delphi technique. If people don't talk to each other they think they can get away with anything they want.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Delphi+technique&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
2,500 views Jul 20, 2021
TruthFlix
13.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yXjqGmsjdZE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXjqGmsjdZE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpl17h3Rdsyok_ZdGNYwb7Q
Greetings from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
If you believe Jesus Christ Is the Son of God and want to be baptized In his name for the Remission of Sins (Acts 2:38??????), reach me at [email protected]
If you want to send me something by mail: 517 Deep Creek Loop, Naples, ID 83847 P.O. Box 109
Oh yeah and not talking to other people is part of the agenda. It's called the Delphi technique. If people don't talk to each other they think they can get away with anything they want.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Delphi+technique&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
2,500 views Jul 20, 2021
TruthFlix
13.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yXjqGmsjdZE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXjqGmsjdZE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpl17h3Rdsyok_ZdGNYwb7Q
Greetings from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
If you believe Jesus Christ Is the Son of God and want to be baptized In his name for the Remission of Sins (Acts 2:38??????), reach me at [email protected]
If you want to send me something by mail: 517 Deep Creek Loop, Naples, ID 83847 P.O. Box 109
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