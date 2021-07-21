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Sydney Australia: Can't Leave, even for Work and don't Talk to Each Other [20.07.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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180 views • July 21, 2021
Maya Ballzonyerchin - :9 hours ago
Oh yeah and not talking to other people is part of the agenda. It's called the Delphi technique. If people don't talk to each other they think they can get away with anything they want.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Delphi+technique&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web

2,500 views Jul 20, 2021
TruthFlix
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https://youtu.be/yXjqGmsjdZE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXjqGmsjdZE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpl17h3Rdsyok_ZdGNYwb7Q

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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