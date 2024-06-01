A new road of death for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, this time to the west of the Kanal microdistrict in Chasov Yar. In this video from the enemy side, a MaxxPro armored car, under fire, drives past the skeletons of the other 5 armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that were destroyed earlier.
