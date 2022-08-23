The Situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) - Discussed at the UN Security Council Meeting convened on the initiative of Russia. - 082322 Eng SUBS

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InfoDefense - The Situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) - Discussed at the UN Security Council Meeting convened on the initiative of Russia.
Urgent measures are required. However, a consensus has yet to be reached. Moscow is waiting for the IAEA commission to arrive at the NPP and expects the visit to take place before the end of August. Ensuring the safety of a nuclear power plant - what could be more important?