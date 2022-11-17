Steve Quayle - The Man of Peace has been Crowned

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It's much later than we think. Pray for Steve Quayle and Alex Jones they are risking their lives to bring us this information.
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In silence: G20 leaders have just signed a declaration which states that vaccine passports will be adopted to “facilitate” all international travel
https://strangesounds.org/2022/11/in-silence-g20-leaders-have-just-signed-a-declaration-which-states-that-vaccine-passports-will-be-adopted-to-facilitate-all-international-travel.html/
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WATCH: Embarrassing CRINGE Video Of “Justin And Rishi” Fawning On Phone To Zelensky
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-embarrassing-cringe-video-of-justin-and-rishi-fawning-on-phone-to-zelensky/
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COP27: Global Meeting to Destroy America – Alex Newman
https://usawatchdog.com/cop27-global-meeting-to-destroy-america-alex-newman/