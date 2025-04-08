BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 8, 2025 – Western civilization is at WAR with human knowledge and is trying to eradicate ALL HUMAN MEMORY of the past
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
47310 followers
13438 views • 3 weeks ago

- Market Analysis and Silver Investment (0:00)

- Trump's Economic Policies and Dollar Value (3:04)

- Historical Newspaper Analysis (6:27)

- Decline in Human Knowledge and Cognitive Capacity (12:01)

- Preservation of Human Knowledge and AI Development (18:12)

- Impact of AI on Human Knowledge and Society (18:31)

- Challenges and Opportunities in the Token Economy (55:28)

- Practical Steps for Living a More Centralized Life (1:09:59)

- Gold Backs and Their Value (1:10:56)

- Future of AI and Human Knowledge (1:26:31)

- Gold and Silver Market Stress (1:26:50)

- Trump's Alleged Actions Against the Crown (1:29:22)

- Impact of Gold and Silver Paper Contracts (1:31:59)

- Introduction of Chris Sullivan and His Background (1:34:11)

- Sullivan's Insights on Bitcoin and Financial Markets (1:39:38)


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we're helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


