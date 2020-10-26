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RICHES & PRÉDATEURS | Covid-19 et transferts de richesses inimaginables
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9 views • October 26, 2020
La "supposée" pandémie a été l'occasion pour les grandes sociétés de réaliser des profits jamais égalés. Grâce au Covid-19, elles sont devenues encore plus riches. Quant aux populations, comme l'ont pouvait s'y attendre, elles se sont encore appauvries (quand elle ne meurent pas, faute de pouvoir se faire soigner)
Petite vidéo qui cerne bien la question. À voir.
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes autres chaînes :
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/ (en cours d’aménagement)
Petite vidéo qui cerne bien la question. À voir.
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes autres chaînes :
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/ (en cours d’aménagement)
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