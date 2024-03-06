President Eisenhower's Granddaughter Endorses Dr.SHIVA 4 President

“Every time you say Zionist CockZucker, I’m cheering you on. When I found you were running for President, I had this surge for life.” - Laura Eisenhower President Dwight D. Eisenhower Granddaughter Full video: vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-zionism-nazism-brahmanism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.