President Eisenhower's Granddaughter Endorses Dr.SHIVA 4 President
Mar 6, 2024

“Every time you say Zionist CockZucker, I’m cheering you on. When I found you were running for President, I had this surge for life.” - Laura Eisenhower President Dwight D. Eisenhower Granddaughter Full video: vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-zionism-nazism-brahmanism

