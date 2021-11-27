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WUHAN LAB DEVELOPING COVID-19 VARIANTS FASTER THAN EXPECTED
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61 views • November 27, 2021
The new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 has a new name with the World Health Organisation giving the South African strain the title “Omicron”.
The WHO warns there is evidence the new mutation carries a higher risk of re-infection than previous variants and has classified it as “a variant of concern”.
Wuhan lab did 'crazy things' in COVID-19 research!
A Russian microbiologist says Wuhan laboratory scientists “did absolutely crazy things” to alter coronavirus and enabled it to infect humans.
https://torontosun.com/news/world/wuhan-lab-did-crazy-things-in-covid-19-research
The WHO warns there is evidence the new mutation carries a higher risk of re-infection than previous variants and has classified it as “a variant of concern”.
Wuhan lab did 'crazy things' in COVID-19 research!
A Russian microbiologist says Wuhan laboratory scientists “did absolutely crazy things” to alter coronavirus and enabled it to infect humans.
https://torontosun.com/news/world/wuhan-lab-did-crazy-things-in-covid-19-research
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