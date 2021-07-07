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1985 Film The Stuff foreshadowed Covid Featurette
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181 views • July 07, 2021
The are many parallels between the 1985 American satirical science fiction horror film written and directed by Larry Cohen and starring Michael Moriarty and the current Covid 1984 place we are in the current time. Here is my take on how The Stuff and how it is still relevant today.
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