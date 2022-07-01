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⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine | July 1, 2022
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486 views • July 01, 2022

▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue successful offensive near Lisichansk. Over the past three days, Russian units have taken under control the Lisichansk oil refinery, the Matrosskaya coal mine, the Gelatine plant and the settlement of Topolevka. The allied forces have reached Lisichansk.

▪️ Ukrainian army is suffering big losses in this area. Only in Verkhnekamenka, over the past 24 hours, the enemy has lost more than 120 persons dead, as well as 70 in Verkhnekamenskoye.

▫️ The failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at the combat area provoke an increase of the number of cases of desertion and evading to be involved in operations. There is an unorganised withdrawal of certain AFU units from Lisichansk.

▪️ The command conceals the facts of understaffing of units in every way possible. One of the battalions of 17th Tank Brigade that operates near Novaya Poltavka (Donetsk People's Republic) is left with less than 20% of personnel from the authorised strength.

▫️ At the same time, the Kiev regime has found the 'culprits' for military failures of the AFU at another pocket in Donbass. The second unit of the State Investigative Bureau of Ukraine in Kramatorsk has initiated criminal proceedings against the commanders and 171 servicemen of 42nd Battalion from 57th Mechanised Infantry Brigade that had been defending in Gorskoye.

▪️ These servicemen were detained and taken to the temporary detention facility in Kramatorsk.

❗️ Russian Federation Armed Forces continue launching attacks at military facilities located in Ukraine.

💥 High-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed 2 command posts, 5 munitions depots near Ivano-Daryevka, Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic), Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Nikolayev, Lepetikha (Nikolayev region), as well as AFU manpower and military equipment in 26 areas.

💥 Within the counter-battery warfare, high-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces have neutralised 2 MRLS plattoons and 2 artillery plattoons near Lesovka, Selidovo and Netaylovo that had been shelling the settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic.

✈️💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised: 32 AFU command posts, 1 radar designed for detecting air targets near Katranka (Odessa region), 3 munitions depots near Spornoye (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as manpower and military equipment in 297 areas.

▫️ Russian air defence means have shot down 2 Su-25 airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force near Barvenkov and Kurulka (Kharkov region).

💥In addition, 11 Ukrainian UAVs have been shot down near Petrovenki, Berestovoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Brazhkovka, Velikiye Khutora, Staroverovka, Vesyoloye, Bayrak, Getmanovka, Ivanchukovka, Petemoga (Kharkov region), Peremozhnaya (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ 8 MRLS projectiles have been intercepted near Nikolskoye (Kharkov region), Stakhanov (Lugansk People's Republic) and Pervomaysk (Donetsk People's Republic).

📊 In total, 226 airplanes and 134 helicopters, 1,411 unmanned aerial vehicles, 353 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,873 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 699 combat vehicles equipped with multiple rocket-launching systems, 3,067 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 3,948 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

Source @MoD Russia

Keywords
reportukrainemod russiarussian defence ministryjuly 1st 2022
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