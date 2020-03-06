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Will The Black Voters STILL Love Biden When This Old Video Goes Viral
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39 views • March 06, 2020
Written by Wes Walker on March 6, 2020
Will this old quote of him talking about n*groes land him in hot water?
Source: https://clashdaily.com/2020/03/will-the-black-voters-still-love-biden-when-this-old-video-goes-viral/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
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Will this old quote of him talking about n*groes land him in hot water?
Source: https://clashdaily.com/2020/03/will-the-black-voters-still-love-biden-when-this-old-video-goes-viral/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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