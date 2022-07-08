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How Vaccine Trials Routinely Rig the Results
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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70 views • July 08, 2022

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/v1ad489-toby-rogers-fda-abandons-science-on-covid-shots.html

PDF WITH REFERENCES: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2022/July/PDF/covid-19-vaccine-trials-results-pdf.pdf

STORY AT-A-GLANCE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has adopted a “Future Framework” scheme that will allow Pfizer and Moderna to reformulate and release updated COVID shots without conducting any additional clinical trials
This Framework will allow completely untested, reformulated COVID injections to be churned out; the elimination of clinical trial requirements may also, over time, be expanded to other vaccines and drugs
The “Future Framework” will almost certainly guarantee that future COVID shots be less effective and/or more dangerous, because adding more mRNA (to cover more variants) will result in higher adverse event rates, and less mRNA per variant will lower the effectiveness
Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of examples of how vaccine trials are being rigged, and that the “Future Framework” is an extreme expansion and formalization of that rigging
Not recording injuries, or recording them improperly, are a common tactic used to fudge results and make a vaccine appear safer than it is. Another common strategy is to exclude any parameter that turns out to be problematic, and that includes participants who are injured. Because this is such a common trick, the fact that 3,000 of the 4,526 children (aged 6 months through 4 years) enrolled in Pfizer’s pediatric COVID trial were excluded is a huge red flag
Keywords
fdamodernapfizercovidshotsnoclinicaltrialsabandonsciencetobyrogersfutureframeworkreformulate
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