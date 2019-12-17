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The Lawfully enacted 13th Amendment that was hidden by those that usurped our nation in the 1860's - Part 1.
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416 views • December 17, 2019
Please note that since this video was made in 2012 by William J. Wagener a great deal of information has been published on TONA, Amendment XIII evidencing the absolute ratification of the Original Amendment in 1819.
https://www.facebook.com/william.j.wagener
The Titles of Nobility Act banned foreign agents from American Governance...
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/us-inc-achilles-heel
http://www.mediafire.com/folder/7wsyytt49v8ou
/IDP_1776Reloaded.org_Public_Resources_including_13thAmendment
http://usavsus.info/
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2019/12/trump-sign-executiove-order-showing-his-true-loyalties-are-to-rothschilds-created-israel-and-not-america-or-american-foundational-principles-like-free-speech-8652.html
https://www.facebook.com/william.j.wagener
The Titles of Nobility Act banned foreign agents from American Governance...
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/us-inc-achilles-heel
http://www.mediafire.com/folder/7wsyytt49v8ou
/IDP_1776Reloaded.org_Public_Resources_including_13thAmendment
http://usavsus.info/
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2019/12/trump-sign-executiove-order-showing-his-true-loyalties-are-to-rothschilds-created-israel-and-not-america-or-american-foundational-principles-like-free-speech-8652.html
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