Finding Flowstate 🏄‍♂️ from "How to Be Cross Eyed"

Those of us who want to be as happy, healthy, and productive as possible should strive to habituate flowstate. While many use it recreationally, it's a serious lifehack for your productivity, creativity, and learning. But this peak state of consciousness is increasingly rare in modern life for two reasons…





Read chapter 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/659-flowstate

From my mémoire and #lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

Order 🛒 Book

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Cross-Eyed

Download ⏬ Sample chapters

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-Sample