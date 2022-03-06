Ukrainian President Calls West To Consider ‘No Fly’ Zone for Russian Aircraft To Stop Bombardment

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02/28/2022 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed an application seeking membership of the European Union and called the West to consider a ‘no-fly’ zone for the Russian aircraft to stop the bombardment. The purchase of Russian goods should be stopped because it is to pay money for killing people.